Farmers expect lower yields this harvest season

PHILO, Ill. (WCIA) — Farmers throughout the county say they are expecting lower yields than years past because of their difficult spring.

However, the hot and mostly dry conditions currently make for ideal conditions for them to begin working.

Benjamin Rice is a farmer in Philo. He says he is only about three percent finished with harvesting his corn and soybean fields.

He is working in his soybean fields right now, hoping to finish it before more unpredictable weather comes in November.

Rice said other farmers north of I-74 are less fortunate than he is. Rice also said some farmers around Mahomet were hit by hail over the weekend, which could have destroyed up to 40 percent of their crops.