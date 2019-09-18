Farmers encouraged to reach for the S.T.A.R.s

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Farmers have a chance to protect farmland and the environment. Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Scott Bennett is promoting the S.T.A.R. (Saving Tomorrow’s Agriculture Resources) program.

It provides free information about how to feed the world and reduce environmental footprints.

“This program helps farmers lose less to runoff, earn more from their land, and preserve the state’s natural resources for the next generation,” said Bennett (D-Champaign).

S.T.A.R. ranks fields according to how well each practices conservation with the goal of safeguarding waterways while maximizing productivity per acre including what cover crops are used, types of fertilizer used during various seasons and runoff avoidance.

Last year, nearly 200 farmers on more than 400-fields took part in the program for a total of 27,418 acres. Of the 438 fields taking part, 382 were ranked three stars or higher.