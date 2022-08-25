COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Farmers, bank representatives and grain elevator representatives were all out in the corn fields on Thursday for the annual yield estimate survey held by the Coles County Farm Bureau.

The survey helps the Bureau figure out how much product they will get from the fields. It’s also a check to see where the corn is in the process of growing.

Knowing roughly how much they will get will help them plan for the future.

“Having even a slightly reliable number knows what bins do you use and how much you got to haul to the elevator and just how the year turned out what went right what went wrong,” said Bureau board member Todd Easton.

This year’s average is estimated to be about 20 bushels of corn less than last year.