Farmers attend hemp summit

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Hemp farmers from across the state gathered to recap the first year for Illinois’ new crop.

However, they also looked ahead at the challenges to come. The AG Department calls the first season a success. The USDA has since posted new rules regarding testing for the plants. “In 2021 when the USDA rules go into effect for Illinois, every single farmers field will be tested, and it has to be tested by a DEA lab. So we are concerned about that causing some issues with having the man power to get out to all of these fields at the same time and take that amount of tests all at once,” said Justin Ward, Stoney Branch AG Ventures.

The farmers listened to panelists who talked them through the changes. Illinois will keep their own testing rules for next growing season, but will switch to the federal requirement in October 2021.