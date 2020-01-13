Farmer sentenced to prison for violating probation

PEORIA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Cissna Park farmer was sentenced to 364 days in prison for violating probation for federal crop insurance fraud.

Jeremy Seggebruch was originally sentenced to three years of probation in December 2016. He was accused of making false statements to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Officials say Seggebruch under-reported the number of bushels of corn produced in relation to a federal crop insurance claim.

Officials say under the terms of his probation, Seggebruch was barred from participating in any USDA programs and was ordered to pay $300,759 in restitution to Heartland Crop Insurance.

At a January 9, 2020 hearing Seggebruch admitted to violating his probation in the following ways: