FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) – Gas stations, restaurants, or small stores. Some people in Farmer City say they’re tired of having those as their closest grocery options. Farmer City’s Laura Enger is working on bringing a new co-op store creation to the area.

Enger says Farmer City has been without a grocery for seven years. While driving 30 minutes to the nearest city might not be so bad for some families, it can be an undoable task for others, and when they can’t make it, the remaining options can be a bit stale.

“Right now, the shopping is really just Dollar General, and it’s not a Dollar General market,” said Enger.

Longtime Farmer City resident, David Johnston says he remembers when the town had its own grocery store. He even worked in it as a teenager. Now, all these years later he has to shop out of town just to fill his fridge. He says it’s easy for him since he works out of the area, but his concern is the people who can’t make it out.

“Especially for the older people in the community who may have trouble traveling to a Champaign or Urbana to get really groceries, good meat, good produce, it will be a boon for them,” said Johnston.

Farmer City may not have stores, but they are prepared to stock them in the future. According to Enger, Farmer City is full of local producers and each year it’s home to a successful farmer’s market. So, she partnered with a group, Rural Fresh Markets, that helped other small towns in similar situations.

Enger has close to 300 members on the Cooperative Food Store Facebook group, but that’s not even half of the town. She says right now the top priority is getting more supporters and finding a building.