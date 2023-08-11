FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Farmer City woman is hoping that either a police investigation or a good-hearted person will result in the return of some stolen items that hold sentimental value to her.

Thieves broke into Tammy Potter’s home over the weekend as it was being renovated. Potter said she can replace most of the items that were stolen, like tools and TVs, but it’s her late father’s vintage RC airplane that is irreplaceable.

Potter said he always had a love for airplanes, so much so that he joined the United State Air Force. The RC plane brings back fond memories of him and she just wants it back.

“Just drop it off. I don’t even care,” Potter said. “I mean, I care that you were in my house, but I mean, it was my dad’s. It’s part of him, and he’s been gone a long time. So, it’d be really cool to have that back.”

Potter said that not only does the plane hold sentimental value, but it is quite large with a five-foot wingspan. She’s been wondering what would lead somebody to steal such a unique item.

“I don’t know if anybody will ever use it. It’s just that it was his,” Potter said. “And it seems like not the normal thing that people steal, you know? So, that’s why it’s really special to me.”

To make matters worse, the American flag that adorned her father’s casket is also missing.

Farmer City Police are still investigating.