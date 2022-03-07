FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Ever since the Prairie Ridge subdivision was developed back in 1999, there has been plans for a playground. Now, more than 20 years later, those plans will soon become a reality.

Construction for the playground will begin in early April, according to City Manager Sue Mclaughlin.

“We have new families moving into the area, so we thought it was a good time,” McLaughlin said. “We look at it as a community investment.”

McLaughlin said that it is project the city has wanted to do for a while, but it was never the right time until now.

Photo Courtesy: City of Farmer City Facebook Page

There will be two separate areas designated for 2 to 5-year-olds and 5 to 12-year-olds that will follow Americans with Disabilities Act accommodations. The playground will also be blue to match the color of Blue Ridge schools.

Farmer City city council members decided to invest in a rubber play surface, so that it lasts longer than other traditional surfaces. The city council agreed to fund a surface replacement in 15 years.