FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Farmer City announced that it will partner with the Clinton YMCA to manage the Farmer City public pool beginning this summer.

Farmer City’s city manager Sue McLaughlin said this partnership will bring more programs to the pool, including swim lessons, Aqua-exercise, Guppy time, and an outdoor venue for the YMCA’s daycare camps. She said the partnership follows recent staffing issues.

“We are kicking off a new adventure for our pool and believe this collaboration will lead to great things for our community as well as Clinton,” McLaughlin said. “It’s so nice to see us working together for the benefit of our region!”

The partnership will provide needed reinforcement for lifeguard staffing issues and oversight, McLaughlin reported. The city said it will also be upgrading its concession stand, adding walking tacos, sour bomb pops, ice cream cups, and Coca-Cola. They will still serve old favorites like hot dogs, pretzels, and other miscellaneous snacks.

The Clinton YMCA intends to bring more programs and events too, officials said.

“The YMCA aquatic staff is eager to bring their knowledge and skills to an outdoor venue with programming and events that has something for everyone,” said Rennie Cluver, Clinton YMCA’s Executive Director. “As an organization, we are excited for the opportunity to further our mission to the Farmer City community and promote this wonderful outdoor aquatic facility to our members.”

City officials said the pool will open for the season on Saturday, May 27. The pool will be open this year from 11 a.m.-7 p.m., with the possibility of extending those hours depending on demand. They intend to close the pool around the beginning of the school year but may extend hours through Labor Day weekend.

Pool passes will be available at the pool when it opens or at City Hall, officials said. Pool prices will remain the same this year except for pool parties, which will now be $75/hour for 2 hours. Anyone can call to reserve a party at City Hall at (309) 928-3412 or at the pool.

The YMCA plans to have information for swim lessons and other activities ready for registration soon, officials said.