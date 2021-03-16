Farmer City Police search for tips regarding damaged fire hydrant

FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Farmer City Police are looking for information regarding a damaged fire hydrant.

Chief Nathan Guest said it happened overnight near Maxwell Counters. He stated they believe a semi with a trailer hit the hydrant while turning around in the area.

While a security camera in the area did not catch the incident on tape, it does show the suspect truck. Guest wanted to note that the businesses in that area “do not generally have that style [of] semi or trailer deliver” to them.

Officers are looking around the area for more cameras and checking with businesses to which that truck could have been making deliveries. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Farmer City Police Department.