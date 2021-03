FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Farmer City Police are looking for two people accused of stealing a charity jar from Huck’s Gas Station.

In a Facebook post, Chief Nathan Guest said the incident happened around 4 a.m. on March 16. Two people, a man and a woman, arrived at the gas station in a silver/grey-colored Ford Mustang. The woman is accused of taking the jar from the business.

If you know who these people are, call Farmer City Police at (309) 928-2111.