FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — A new multi-million-dollar development could be coming to Farmer City.

The plan is to build apartments and add businesses at the intersection of Interstate 74 and Illinois Route 54. The City Council approved a letter of intent earlier this week regarding the project.

The development company plans to build two eight-unit apartments to start. Then the second phase of the plan includes duplex housing and spaces for businesses.

The city said that once a development agreement is finalized and approved, work should start next spring.

The project is expected to finish in 2025.