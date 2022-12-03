FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — To seek more lifeguards for its public pool this year, the City of Farmer City offers a group training class to local candidates.

The city will hold the class at the Clinton YMCA over Christmas break. City officials said they will also distribute it at Blue Ridge High School. The city-funded certification will take 28 to 36 hours and doesn’t require upfront costs.

Candidates must be strong swimmers aged 15 and above. Class opens Dec. 21-23 and Dec. 27-30.

City officials said they need at least six participants to hold the class. Candidates have to contact the city hall to register.