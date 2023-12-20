FARMER CITY. Ill. (WCIA) — Nothing could’ve prepared a Farmer City mother for the moment she realized her son was missing.

Farmer City Police said Raheem Crowder, 16, was last seen in the area of Thomas and Green Streets. They’re still trying to put the pieces of the sad story together and they are asking the community for help.

Misty Vulliet, Crowder’s mother, said he went missing Monday evening. She noticed a window open in his room and went to tell him to close it. That’s when she realized he, and a lot of his belongings, were gone.

She said it’s terrifying not knowing where he is.

“He could be with a predator, he could be trusting these people online and it’s not safe,” Vulliet said. “It’s not safe at all and I’ve told him that. You think they’re your friends, they want you to think they’re your friends but that’s their plan is to get you away from your family.”

It’s not the first time Crowder tried to run away from home. Vulliet said he tried running away Saturday morning, but she was able to find him at a friend’s house in Bloomington using an app called Life 360.

She added that Crowder’s actions became more aggressive on Sunday when the teen fought his stepfather and she took away his gaming console.

Vulliet said Crowder has made some bad choices but is still a good kid and wants him to come home.

“I love him and I want him to come home,” she said. “He’s missed by everybody. Everybody at the school, me, my husband, his aunt, everybody wants him to come home we miss him so much.”

Crowder was last seen wearing gray sweatpants and a black t-shirt with a motorcycle and “California” printed on it. Farmer City Police said they have no leads on where Crowder could be. They are still investigating.

Vulliet, meanwhile, has already reached out to community members and some of his friends for help.