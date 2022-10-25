FARMER CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois is saying goodbye to a long-time business, K&S Furniture.

A family-owned business for six decades, K&S has served the Farmer City community and other surrounding areas. Within the last year though, owner Teri Emmerson decided it was time to close the store.

“A gentleman wanted to buy the storefront,” said Emmerson, who took over the business from her parents in 2001. “I thought it was a good a time as any to say goodbye to the store.”

Aside from this, the decision came from other pressing factors too. These include the Covid-19 pandemic, inflation and delays in ordering furniture.

“The pandemic was the biggest issue,” Emmerson said. “We were shut down for so long and it hurt the business.”

Despite the pandemic, Emmerson reflected on many fond memories of being a part of the Farmer City community for so long.

“There have been tough times over the years, but it’s been great overall,” Emmerson said. “We were not perfect by any means, but we handled complaints and other matters as best as we could. Knowing our customers would get good service always brought them back.”

K&S Furniture plans to officially close its doors on Oct. 29 with a reception in the store.

“It’s both a sad and happy time,” Emmerson said. “It’s difficult to see the business end. We met a lot of good people and had lots of loyal customers over the years. We’ve really enjoyed having the store part of the community.”

Emmerson isn’t leaving the business world just yet. Her and her three sisters plan to begin another business venture in the near future.