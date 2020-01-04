Farm toy shop welcomes families

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign and Vermilion County Farm Bureau YoungAg Leaders hosted the annual Illini Farm Toy Show at the Radisson Hotel on Saturday afternoon.

The toy show has been happening for more than fifteen years; it started in 2004.

There were over 20 vendors and 600-800 attendees this year.

On display are antique and collectible farm toys such as tractors, trains, dolls, and cars.

“It’s the people. The toys are the media between it, and then the next thing you know while you’re talking you find out you both enjoy snowmobiling or boating or whatever. And they got a condo somewhere, and you end up meeting up with them. It’s all about people, really,” says Alan Leupold, who is a toys salesman.

Some of the proceeds will go to Ag in the Classroom, which is a program that brings resources to students that increase agricultural literacy.