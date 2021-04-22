Farm thefts on the rise, businesses try to help

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — One Mattoon business is helping farmers protect their equipment and property.

It’s been a rough year for farmers but one business is using a special technology to help them out.

Experts say that farm thefts in central Illinois are up this year.

Todd Ratliff owns Total Home and Farm Video Solutions and while he doesn’t know the reason for the increase in thefts, he does have a solution.

“The benefit to having the camera is having good, adequate information that we can give law enforcement so they can help get our stuff back immediately and keep this from happening elsewhere,” said Ratliff.

Chrissie and Robert Riley are farmers in Lovington. They have 17 cameras placed throughout their property just to be safe.

“Things come up missing,” said Chrissie. “It’s easy for people to pull in and nobody sees them. They can pull in, they can pick up a tool of any kind and leave.”

This equipment can detect anything from livestock and people on the property from a simple look on your phone.

With the ease of managing this technology, people can feel secure without having to use a complicated system.

“It’s wonderful because you go to sleep at night knowing that all his hard work and effort isn’t just going to walk off anymore,” said Chrissie.

Ratliff recommends that if you encounter suspicious activity, do not leave your firearms in your vehicle. He also says not to confront anyone but instead, leave the situation to law enforcement.