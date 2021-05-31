Farm selling goats

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — If you’ve always wanted a farm animal, one place in Champaign is making it easier for you.

Prairie Fruits Farm and Creamery has some goats looking for their forever home.

They say they are great for 4-H projects, milking, and companionship.

The owners say their goats are disease free and registered with the ADGA.

“We have on average – twins per doe, that’s the female goat, and with twins, there’s no way we can keep all of the kids that are born here, so every year we typically sell three quarters to half of the kids that are on the farm, depending on how many we decide we want to keep,” says Co-owner Leslie Copperband.

If you are interested in taking on home, email prairiefruitsinfo@gmail.com for more.