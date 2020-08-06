Farm sees high demand for bison meat

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — Bison meat is in demand right now, and Lieb Farms in Piatt County is having one of their most successful years selling it.

The brothers who run the farm said they have seen people more interested in knowing where their meat comes from because of the pandemic. They started their herd in 2000, and this is the most demand they have ever had.

They have even had to turn people away because slaughterhouses are backed up. They said they hope the increase in interest can stay consistent even after the pandemic is over.