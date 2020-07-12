Farm recovers after storm damage

Storms swept through Sunday night and left debris, hail, and power outages.

“Tree limbs down leaves covering the streets said,” said Gares.” Of course, the hail damage and power went out probably about 5:30 pm, and came back on briefly around 8 pm.”

Mark Gares cleaned up after high winds, hail, and rain battered his neighborhood in Urbana.

Viewers described seeing hail the size of golf balls Saturday night. One farm was especially hit, Sola Gratia farms in Urbana.

Farm manager John Williams talks about what they’ve lost.

“Damaged a lot of our summer fruits a lot of our leafy greens,” said Williams.” plants that we were sort of looking to harvest here in the next couple weeks.”

Williams said what hurts the most is seeing the storms wash away the hard work from volunteers.

“Honestly I did my fair share of crying there was a lot of hard work that our volunteers our staff myself everyone else on the team has put in this year “

More than 20 volunteers stepped up to the plate after hearing about the damage.

But, Williams says they will bounce back from the hard times.

“You know we’re very fortunate that the people who came out this morning came out. “It made the work go by really quick and quite heartening to see that”

Food grown at Sola Gratia farm is distributed to soup kitchens, farmer’s markets, and local restaurants.

If you want to help them recover by volunteering, you can email them at Solagratiacsa@gmail.com.