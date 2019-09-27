Farm Credit Illinois mourns loss of CEO

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The president and CEO of Farm Credit Illinois has died. Tom Tracy was 47 years old. FCI said in a release he passed unexpectedly from health complications on the morning of September, 25.

Tracy was part of FCI for 10 years, and served as president and CEO since 2015. He also served on the board of the Kirby Hospital Foundation in Monticello.

“He had an unwavering commitment to growing a financially strong cooperative for our farmer-members – all while promoting an engaging and family-like work culture,” said interim president & CEO Aaron Johnson. “We lost a gifted leader and valued friend and co-worker, but Tom’s passion and vision will forever be part of Farm Credit Illinois. We will carry his legacy forward as we support one another and continue Helping Farm Families Succeed.”

Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Morgan Memorial Home in Savoy. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Ivesdale. FCI offices across the state will be closed on Monday in memory of Tracy.

Aaron Johnson, 34-year Farm Credit veteran and executive vice president, was named interim president & CEO by the Board of Directors. The Board will meet in October to establish the process for naming a permanent president & CEO.