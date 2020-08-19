Farm Bureau inducts new member into Farmer Hall of Fame

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Farm Bureau has inducted a new member into the Farmer Hall of Fame.

Sam Snell was inducted at the Bureau’s Annual Pre-Harvest Market Outlook Steakfry on August 12.

In a news release, officials said Snell grew up on a family farm in Auburn, Illinois. “The start of Snell Farms launched him into the agricultural community, where he held many leadership positions, starting with the State Young Farmers’ Committee.” He went on to serve on the State Board of Directors for the Illinois Pork Producers. He served on that board from 1982-1989. He also served as the Sangamon County Farm Bureau President from 1984-1986.

While serving on those boards, officials said he also ran a hog and cattle farm, grew corn and soybeans, served on a church board and raised two daughters.

Snell also had other businesses. “His entrepreneurial spirit and desire to innovate led to the creation of a solar company named Sunduit in the 80s, and a construction, Sam Snell Construction, in the 90s.”

Officials said the Farmer Hall of Fame is “awarded to farmers who have spent a lifetime tending the soil and caring for crops and/or livestock with exemplary skill and passion. Additionally, this elite group of individuals has demonstrated their sense of duty to the community through service to their towns, schools, church, and all else that makes rural life so cherished.”