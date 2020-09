CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — It is hard to believe, but 35 years ago Tuesday, Memorial Stadium was the epicenter of the music world. It was the first Farm Aid.

80,000 people packed the place that Saturday. The event was organized by Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp and Neil Young. Some of the biggest names in music all took the stage to raise money to help American farmers.

An aerial picture of Memorial Stadium shows the crowd at the first Farm Aid show on September 22, 1985.

Despite the rain, the show lasted 12 hours.