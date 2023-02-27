CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A local state senator is bringing attention to career and technical education programs.

Sen. Paul Faraci (D-Champaign) sponsored a senate resolution that passed last week which names February 2023 as Career and Technical Education Month in Illinois.

“By passing this resolution, we hope to bring additional awareness to the benefits of CTE programs and the high-wage careers that trades offer,” the senator said. “Having a skilled workforce is one of the things companies look at when considering new development in an area.”

The resolution encourages high school teachers and counselors to assist students to brainstorm an appropriate post-secondary plan based upon their skills, strengths and goals.

One advocacy group for CTE, Advance CTE, found that 90% of high schoolers who take CTE classes graduate, compared to the national average of 75%.