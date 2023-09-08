CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — There’s a lot of upset Saturday Night Live fans around Champaign after one of the show’s lead cast members had to postpone Thursday’s comedy show at the State Farm Center.

Colin Jost and two of his SNL co-stars were supposed to take the stage at 7:30 p.m. People waited in their seats for 30 minutes before the arena made an announcement at 8.

SFC said the show was postponed because of an unexpected weather-related air traffic disruption.

Some fans aren’t buying it, and they are frustrated with how the situation was handled.

“If there were weather-related things affecting travel, you don’t find out about that 30 minutes or an hour before the show,” Chuck Koplinski said. “They obviously had plenty of time on this. Doors open at 6:30. You’re telling me you didn’t know this an hour before the show starts?”

WCIA reached out to the State Farm Center with questions. They sent the same statement shared Thursday night.

On Friday, State Farm Center added that anyone who paid for parking with a credit card will get a refund by Monday. Those who paid cash should visit the Illinois Ticket Office in the Main West Lobby in the State Farm Center or email illinitickets@illinois.edu.

For continued updates, visit the State Farm Center website.