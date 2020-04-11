Famous cookie recipe now online

COVID-19
MCLEAN, Va (WCIA) — The DoubleTree by Hilton, for the first time, is revealing the recipe behind its famous chocolate chip cookies.

Since the hotels are closed, the Hilton chain wanted to offer people sheltering in place some comfort.

If you’re not familiar, the cookies have quite the following: more than 30 million are eaten each year.

This is the real deal, too: copycat recipes have been online for years.

You can find the recipe by clicking here.

