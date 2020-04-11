Famous cookie recipe now online

MCLEAN, Va (WCIA) — The DoubleTree by Hilton, for the first time, is revealing the recipe behind its famous chocolate chip cookies.

Since the hotels are closed, the Hilton chain wanted to offer people sheltering in place some comfort.

If you’re not familiar, the cookies have quite the following: more than 30 million are eaten each year.

A lot of you have been telling us you miss our famous chocolate chip cookie. So for the first time ever, we’re revealing the recipe so you can make it yourself at home. https://t.co/D7nUFlXFjB pic.twitter.com/GlDmdW1lnO — DoubleTree by Hilton (@DoubleTree) April 9, 2020

This is the real deal, too: copycat recipes have been online for years.

You can find the recipe by clicking here.