ARTHUR, Ill., (WCIA) — Imagine living life with Betty White as your friend and Clint Eastwood as your neighbor. For Jerry Winters in Our Town Arthur, that was his reality for many years.

Winters has performed all around the world but now calls Central Illinois home. Joan, his late wife, grew up nearby and she was ready to come back to the Midwest. He wasn’t sure how he felt about the decision at first, but after calling Arthur home for the last five years, he couldn’t imagine living any other way.

“It’s a good day for singing a song,” Winters joyfully exclaimed while playing a tune on the piano in his Downtown Arthur art studio.

He’s always had a passion for the arts, and his on-stage performing career started at a young age.

“I was a holy terror backstage,” Winters described. “My mom, she was the stage mom, she got me doing paint by number.”

It was an activity he didn’t realize would shape the rest of his life.

“Later on, this turned into a career because my late wife took over my agency as a performer and my agency as an art person.”

Winters had had galleries around the globe, including one for 23 years in France.

“I’m very proud to be the only American besides Grandma Moses that is on permanent exhibition at the Naïf Museum in Paris.”

Now, he’s bringing his talents to the heart of Downtown Arthur with a gallery featuring not only his work but others.

He loves to capture the places he’s lived and visited, including Carmel and Monterey in California. Winters also makes sure to include his pet poodles in each piece of art. They’re an important part of his life and memories with his late wife.

Living on country roads with corn out his window was something Winters never imagined, but it’s an adjustment he’s thankful for every day.

“It’s a wonderful world. I feel very safe here. Very safe,” he sang as he continued to play his piano. “It’s wonderful, wonderful, world. I just want to say, thank you, Arthur. Come out, I want to meet you. I don’t believe in luck and I don’t believe in accidental meetings, if you show up, you’re welcome and part of the family.”

Winters is still painting today, he’s just a little slower than he used to be. You can check out his work at his store and online.