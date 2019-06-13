Family wins multi-million dollar lawsuit after man dies in custody

FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The family of a man who died while in custody of law enforcement officials has won a multi-million dollar settlement seven years after their loss.

30-year old Richard Gonzalez died May 23, 2012, in the custody of the Ford County Sheriff’s Office.

The lawsuit claimed Gonzalez died “tragically and distressingly” while staff “ignored his serious medical condition.”

It further maintains Sheriff Mark Doran, Correctional Officers Thomas Henry, William Williams, Forrest Tardiff and Correctional Corporal Jackie Cornett then wrote false reports and lied to state investigators claiming Gonzalez lived long after he had actually died.

The settlement requires Ford County to include annuities to his three minor children and a substantial amount to his estate administrated by his father, though the amounts were undisclosed.

Additionally, the family wants special prosecutor Ed Parkinson to prosecute those responsible for Gonzalez’s death. Previously, he declined to prosecute, despite being urged to do so by Illinois State Police investigators.