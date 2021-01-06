Family Video to close remaining stores

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Family Video will be closing all remaining stores across the country.

The chain was founded in Springfield by Charles Hoogland in 1978. It expanded across the country, but streaming services like Netflix and Hulu led to massive drops in revenue for movie rental stores.

Only one store remained in Springfield and their manager said they have tried everything to stay open. “We’ve tried selling CBD, we’ve tried expanding our business as much as possible. But unfortunately, it’s the end of an era,” said Amy Fitzgerald. “You know, we’ve tried as much as we can but it’s time to close, unfortunately.”