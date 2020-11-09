Family Video closing its doors

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — If you’re renting movies this holiday season, you won’t be able to do it at Family Video in Champaign.

The store on North Mattis announced today that it is closing. It opened in 1997.

You can still visit their website to purchase movies, games, CBD products and other merchandise. The store will officially close when inventory is sold out

“We are very thankful to have been able to provide entertainment for many family movie nights, and want to thank the people of Champaign and our incredible staff for the many years of support and service.”, says Keith Hoogland, CEO, Highland Ventures, LTD.

The 101 North Mattis Avenue location is available for lease or purchase, please contact Brent Conley – brent.conley@legacypro.com for more information.