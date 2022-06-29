SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) – What do you think of when you hear the word roller skating? It might conjure up stories your mom told you about her years working at the roller rink, or skating around with that cute girl from school. But mostly, people think of a different era, and when you walk into Skateland in Savoy you’re taken back.

“It’s about the experience. Just seeing the smiles on their faces. It’s a family activity, there’s not many things family can do together where they all can enjoy it, and it’s one of those things that no matter if you start at age 5 or 6, you keep going until you’re 56 to 60 years old, if not even older,” Bob Housholder, the owner, said.

The skating rink has been in the town for nearly 50 years. In fact it’s one of the three oldest businesses in Savoy. Housholder credit the community.

“The Village of Savoy has been a wonderful community to be in. It’s a family atmosphere. It’s family-friendly and it was the right fit for our business,” he said.

He’s owned the rink for two decades and in that time he said he’s made memories that last a lifetime.

“We’ve seen people be proposed to, we’ve done some weird outside of skating stuff, we’ve had dance recitals from people working on their doctorate from university use our floor, we’ve had roller derby when they were around,” he said.

And he plans to make many more in Our Town Savoy.

“Since we’ve been here for 20 years, we’re starting to see the second and some third-generation family members coming back for the fun and excitement,” he said.

