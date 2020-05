DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Last Saturday, the Hird family was at Kennekuk when their dog, Ellie, went into the river.

The strong current began to push her farther away. Two kayakers saw her escaping and were able to get her safety to the shore.

The family still has no idea who the kayakers are. However, they said if it was not for them, they are not sure how that day may have ended. They are thankful they helped bring Ellie back to them safely.