Family still recovering from tornado

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)–“Here we are almost two years later, and we still have damage,” said Mickey Emerson. However, Emerson says she remembers a time when that wasn’t true. In December 2018, a tornado tore through Taylorville. City leaders say more than 700 structures were damaged and 33 were destroyed. Emerson’s home was impacted. “It rains in the back door because there is no back storm door,” said Emerson, “It took the windows out…We can’t have people come over. It’s not liveable. It’s not safe.”

Emerson says it would take $40,000 to $50,000 to fix the home. However, the issue hasn’t been resolved due to a lot of back and forth with their insurance company. “Right now, I can tell somebody just come by my house. It’s the one all boarded up, but that’s not what my house is supposed to be,” said Emerson.

Despite the damage to Emerson’s home, the mayor says the city has made progress. “I think progress has really been remarkable. Most of the homes, some of the ones that had to be rebuilt are new,” said Mayor Bruce Barry, “There’s a few out there that still haven’t been totally repaired yet. I think most of them are waiting on a particular contractor that they are familiar with to get to their work.” Emerson says she’s waiting for issues with her insurance to get resolved and her home to be restored. “We would just like to have it repaired and back in order, so it is more liveable,” said Emerson.