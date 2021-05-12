Family still looking for missing loved one

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The search continues for Kenneth Brown, a 42-year-old local resident who went missing in early April.

Brown’s family, joined by the Springfield local police, and the Missing Persons Awareness Network held a press conference today, outside of the Days Inn hotel where Brown was last seen.

The family shared their memories of Brown and pleaded for the public’s help in solving their loved one’s disappearance.

“I miss him immensely. I know there is someone out there that knows where he is. If you are afraid I am reaching out to you today to ay you can stay 100 percent anonymous. I’m begging you, please do the right thing,” Brown’s sister Katy Smith said.

Gia Wright, a spokesperson for the Missing Persons Awareness Network is asking if anyone has information, they should contact her or reach at (312) 620-0788 or reach out to the Springfield Police Department. Wright says any information is helpful. A $2,000 reward will be given to any individual or individuals who can provide information on his whereabouts.