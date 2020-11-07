Family shares message against drunk driving after loved one hit in DUI crash

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman who was hit in a DUI crash is still in critical condition and fighting for her life.

Monica McCoy was hit while walking two weeks ago in Champaign. It happened on Springfield Avenue near Mattis.

A woman is facing aggravated DUI charges in that crash. Now, McCoy’s family is using her story to share a message against drunk driving.

The Champaign County State’s Attorney said McCoy was walking with a friend when she was hit. Witnesses told police they saw a woman’s car “flying” in their direction.

McCoy is still in the hospital, but her family wants her story to spread an important message.

“Obviously it was very serious, and very devastating injuries that she has,” said Erica Brown, McCoy’s cousin. McCoy was hit two weeks ago while walking in a crosswalk on Springfield Avenue.

Barbara Anastasi is facing aggravated DUI charges for that crash. The Champaign County State’s Attorney, Julia Rietz, said Anastasi admitted to drinking two mixed drinks before driving.

“I was shocked to know that someone would just hit her because they were drunk and they didn’t know what…wasn’t coherent and wasn’t doing their due diligence to make sure themselves and other pedestrians were safe,” said Brown. The crash damaged McCoy’s spine, lungs and internal organs.

Her family is afraid this will slow down her path to becoming an RN. “She was very close to being done with this program and she was so proud of herself and working so hard and was just so…just wouldn’t give up,” said Brown.

She said she wants this to be heard loud and clear, especially heading into the next few months. “People think they can buzz drive, drunk drive. I just hope that when they hear stories like Monica and others, that they would think twice about drinking before they get behind the wheel of a car.”

McCoy was supposed to graduate from her program to become an RN next month. Her family is asking for any help they can get. For more information, click here.