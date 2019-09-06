Family shares memories of man who died in car accident

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — A family is mourning after a man died in a car accident earlier this week.

The accident happened on Tuesday. 43-year-old Jeremy Holmes of Mahomet had a heart attack while he was driving home. He crashed into the railroad tracks near the intersection of Staley and Cardinal Roads in Champaign.

Those closest to him want people to know how much he meant to them as a friend, father, and family man. His sister Jordan Gillins says, “We loved him, love him.” It’s difficult to talk about a person she loves in the past tense. She says, “It took me a few minutes to realize that someone so embedded in my life is gone. He’s my big brother so how do you convey that in just a few words?”

Kind words are how Holmes’ family and friends will remember him. On the day he died, he wasn’t feeling well so he left work early.

His boss Steve Hillard says, “I had just spoken to Jeremy before he left the office around noon.” That conversation would be the last between Holmes and Hillard.

Holmes suffered from a heart condition and had been going through treatment for almost 20 years. The heart attack took his life during that car ride home.

Gillins says losing somebody so soon to something so unexpected has been one of the most trying times for his family and friends. For those who never got to meet him, she says he was “a strong quiet presence, he loved easily one people, anybody. He’s the type of man who would do anything for anyone.”

Hillard says, “He had an incredible impact in a relatively short life. The world lost a really good man.”

Holmes leaves behind his wife Heather and their four young kids. Gillins says, “You see a different part of Jeremy in everyone of them. It will be a blessing to see them grow up and carry on Jeremy and who he was.”

His visitation is Sunday at 2:00 pm and the funeral is Monday at 11:00 am.