Family Service Meals on Wheels closes today, group continues to support seniors at home

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – Many people have been stuck at home during the storm, but at least one group has been checking on seniors despite some necessary closures.

Family Service of Champaign County has closed their “Meals on Wheels” program for the day, as weather conditions continue to impact volunteer availability. They’ll be reaching out to all meal recipients with the update.

The organization offers other resources for seniors: transportation, home care, counseling, even a Friendly Caller program, and more to check up on people across the county. They prepared ahead of this week’s storm so when they closed their office, those who rely on them were still taken care of.

Volunteers delivered groceries to more than 200 people in one day.

“And then our case workers called all of their clients and made sure they had what they need or they went and got prescriptions filled or whatever for them to make sure they were in good shape before the storm hit.,” Family Service Development Director Terry Goode said. “So I think we’ve got people in pretty good shape.”

If you know someone who would benefit from these services or would like to volunteer, you can call Family Service at 217-352-0099.