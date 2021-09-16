Family sells pumpkins to raise money for Type 1 Diabetes research

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Many people are getting in the fall spirit by buying pumpkins and mums. One family is helping people get their fall goody fix while also helping children with diabetes.

Sara Smith said they are selling those pumpkins and mums, as well as gourds. Donations from the sales will go to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.

This yearly fundraiser has a personal link, according to Smith. She said two of her children were diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes in 2012. Money raised from the fundraiser will go towards diabetes research.

The event will run on September 18 and 19 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at 5150 Lerna Road in Mattoon.