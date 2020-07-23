Family searching for answers after cemetery theft

TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — A family is heartbroken after someone took a decoration cemented into the ground at a grave.

Teal Dalton’s husband, Larry, died in November 2019. He was a huge Cardinals fan, so the family incorporated a piece of Cardinals art into his site.

Dalton was stunned when her daughter called on Monday to say the decoration had been ripped from its foundation and stolen. They believe it was taken over the weekend.

“It’s disgusting that someone would steal anything off of a cemetery to begin with,” Dalton said. “But then to take it off a veteran’s, that makes it twice as bad in my opinion.”

She asked whoever took the Cardinal to bring it back to Bailey Memorial Cemetery. She also shared this message:

“You’re a thief,” Dalton said. “And you’re a disgrace to steal anything from a cemetery, whether it be from a veteran or anybody else.”

Cemetery officials did not want to comment on the case, but said while they’ve had some thefts over the years, they have not experienced an increase as of late. The Daltons have filed a report with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.