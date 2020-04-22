Family says missing man’s body was pulled from lake

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man’s body was pulled from Kaufman Lake Wednesday morning. The family of Jeremy Wallace said it was him. He was reported missing to police earlier this month.

It happened near West Springfield Avenue and Ginger Bend Drive.

Wallace was last seen just a few blocks away from the lake.

One man said he was just going out for a walk when he saw several police, fire and a rescue truck surrounding the lake. He knew something was wrong.

Police said they got a call around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a body partially submerged in the water. When they got to the scene, they found a man’s body around 15 feet from the shore.

People who were out at the lake as it happened said they were told to leave the area. “At first they said we could walk that way but we had to turn around and come back,” said Steve Francis. “But by the time we got over there another policeman came and told us they were shutting the whole park down, so everyone had to leave.”

The Champaign County Coroner identified the man as Jeremy Wallace later Wednesday night.