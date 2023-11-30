DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Three grandchildren and their grandparents were kept safe during a house fire in Terre Haute, Indiana thanks to a fire safety course taken in Danville last summer.

The fire happened earlier this month. The oldest child was able to apply the skills she learned in the Danville class, like establishing meeting places, seeking help from neighbors, calling for help and getting everybody away from emergency situations.

Some time after, the family called Danville firefighters, thanking them for the life-saving class.

“We received a phone call from a citizen that had stated that their grandchildren had been over in Terre Haute, Indiana with some grandparents,” Danville Fire Chief Aaron Marcott said, “and that the grandparents had woken up, smelled smoke and told the oldest of the kids to get outside.”

He said that once the oldest daughter was outside, she located a fire on the roof of the home. She arranged an outside meeting place with the children, had 911 notified, and then went back into the house to confirm the fire to her grandparents.

“After all calmed down, I basically just went with the kids, I said like, ‘Well, how’d you know all that?'” Marcott said. “And it was relayed that they had attended a class here in Danville and had received those instructions.”

Chief Marcott said real-life situations like this one prove that fire education really does resonate.

“All the things we know as kids, we learn, still are effective. It really does come down to basic decisions and things like that when you are trying to escape a fire or a disaster. Having working smoke detectors, having a meeting place, knowing to go to the neighbors to call 911 and not staying in the home — all that stuff still works and is effective in a fire.”

He said anybody can sign up to learn about fire safety from the department, which hosts anywhere from 25 to 50 classes a year.