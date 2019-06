MOULTRIE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Heavy flooding forced a family out of their home. It happened near Church and Main, in Bethany.

A family of four was inside. The house was surrounded by water. Officials say it was a few feet deep.

A dive team was called to the scene to get the family out safely.

The sheriff’s office says many roads are better, but some people with water in their homes are still trying to clean up the damage.