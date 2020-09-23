Family-owned store with African roots gets recognition

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A grocery store is getting national recognition. The Best of Africa’s Food Store was chosen by the Small Business Administration as Illinois’ Family-Owned Small Business of the Year. They’re on Griggs Street by Twenty-five O’clock Brewing Company.

The store has been there for five years. The owners are Congolese and moved to Urbana about 10 years ago. The store has a wide variety of African products, including grocery items, hygiene products, kitchen supplies, and traditional African clothing. The owners say they love bringing a taste of Africa to the community, especially for people who have been there before and miss the food.

“They see some kitchen in Africa, and they come always here to find something they’re missing from when you went to Africa, like this kind of the food. Let me go see and try to find it.” said owner Memoire Budimbu.

Eventually, Budimbu says they want to add a banquet space to their business. It will go in the same building. They already have a space for it, and will just need to fix it up.