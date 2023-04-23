CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Six months ago, dozens of people came together with the same mission – to do something kind for Kenny Moore.

“It’s overwhelming but in a good way,” Kenny Moore said. “The love is always there but to see the entire community out, that’s a whole different level.”

That team came up with the idea for the “Kare for Kenny” fundraiser, hoping to raise enough money for something that will bring him more independence.

“Today was the perfect example of a struggle for him. He got on the MTD to come here. It took him two hours to get here, and he got here an hour and a half early. So he’s been here as long as me,” event organizer John Namoff said.

Namoff wants to help get Moore a wheelchair-accessible van.

“We need Kenny driving around Champaign in his van. You would know it would be him because he has a smile on his face the entire time,” Namoff said.

You could ask anyone in the room and they’d all say the same thing.

“Even with all this going on, my dad keeps that beautiful smile of his on his face,” Moore’s son, Savon Moore, said.

As a child, Moore was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect, spina bifida and another rare disease. Event organizers say doctors thought he wouldn’t walk or have children of his own, but he proved them wrong. Then, in 2015, he was paralyzed after a game of basketball with his sons.

“Sometimes he can’t do the things like he used to when we were kids,” Savon Moore said.

One of Kenny Moore’s biggest obstacles is traveling.

“My brothers, and me, and my mom being his body and his muscle, kind-of makes him depressed but he appreciates it,” Savon Moore said.

With a van, he wouldn’t have to rely on public transportation anymore, and could spend more time with his wife and kids.

“It’ll be great to be able to come with my family and leave with my family. So that’s the goal,” Kenny Moore said.

For Namoff, organizing fundraisers is personal.

“People struggle. I struggle. 12 years ago I was too prideful to tell my brothers I lived in my car. You bounce back. People are resilient,” Namoff said.

He’s proud of the many who showed up for Kenny.

“I just can’t say enough about the community of Champaign-Urbana stepping up to help out an individual that they don’t even know,” Namoff said.

Moore and his family say they couldn’t be more grateful.

“This shows me that this community cares. This community has a great heart and I appreciate everything,” Savon Moore said.

“It’s been like a big dream come true,” Kenny Moore said.

Namoff is encouraging anyone interested in helping to donate to this online fundraiser page.