Family of slain UIUC student refiles dismissed lawsuit

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The estate of slain Univerisity of Illinois scholar Yingying Zhang has refiled a lawsuit against two UI social workers after a judge in federal court dismissed the same suit nearly a month ago.
Clifford Law spokesperson Pam Maneker said the suit filed Monday was “substantively unchanged” from the one filed in federal court.
The suit argues that social workers who worked with Zhang’s killer, Brendt Christensen, didn’t report statements he made about killing both himself and other people — which then allowed Chirsetensen to carry out the kidnapping and murder of Zhang unimpeded.
U.S. Judge Colin Bruce ruled the social workers couldn’t be held responsible for Christensen’s actions.
The suit also names Christensen as a defendant.
After a lengthy trial last year, Christensen was sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping and murdering Zhang in June 2017.