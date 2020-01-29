Family of slain UIUC student refiles dismissed lawsuit

FILE – In this Monday, June 24, 2019 file photo, Lifeng Ye, the mother of slain University of Illinois scholar Yingying Zhang, cries out in grief as her husband Ronggao Zhang, left, addresses the media after a jury found Brendt Christensen guilty of Yingying Zhang’s murder, at the U.S. Federal Courthouse in Peoria, Ill. Consoling her is family friend Dr. Kim Tee, center. Zhang’s parents are giving $20,000 to the people who provided information that led to the arrest and conviction of their daughter’s killer. (Matt Dayhoff/Journal Star via AP, File)

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The estate of slain Univerisity of Illinois scholar Yingying Zhang has refiled a lawsuit against two UI social workers after a judge in federal court dismissed the same suit nearly a month ago.

Clifford Law spokesperson Pam Maneker said the suit filed Monday was “substantively unchanged” from the one filed in federal court.

The suit argues that social workers who worked with Zhang’s killer, Brendt Christensen, didn’t report statements he made about killing both himself and other people — which then allowed Chirsetensen to carry out the kidnapping and murder of Zhang unimpeded.

U.S. Judge Colin Bruce ruled the social workers couldn’t be held responsible for Christensen’s actions.

The suit also names Christensen as a defendant.

After a lengthy trial last year, Christensen was sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping and murdering Zhang in June 2017.