Family of slain State Trooper shares statement

Waterloo, Ill. (WCIA) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for the Illinois State Trooper killed in the line of duty last week.

Nicholas Hopkins was shot while serving a warrant in east St. Louis on Friday. The visitation will be this Saturday from 3:00-9:00 pm at Waterloo High School. The funeral will be there on Sunday at 10:00 am.

His family released a statement on Monday. It reads…