Family of Sherry Hubbartt lays her to rest

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)–Sherry Hubbartt’s family has been grieving ever since police found her murdered in her home. This morning, they said their final goodbyes.

Police charge Hubbartt’s grandson Clayton Anderson, and his friend Thomas Miller, with murdering her.

Her loved ones remember her as someone who was strong-willed, with a heart of gold. She was known to be able to light up a room within seconds of being in it.

She was 72 when she died. The family is raising money to help cover funeral costs. If you’d like to help, you can do so by visiting this link.