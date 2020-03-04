Family of plane crash victim shares memories

LINCOLN, Ill. (WCIA) — The identities of three men killed in a plane crash in Logan County have been identified. Now, the family of one of those victims is sharing their memories of him.

The plane went down and burst into flames on I-55 near Lincoln Tuesday morning. The victims are 22-year-old Mitchell Janssen of Princeville; 33-year-old Matthew Hanson of Pulaski, Wisconsin; and 30-year-old Kevin Chapman of Urbana.

Chapman’s parents and older brother released a statement saying:

Kevin had a wonderfully absurd sense of humor. He was very caring. The world is worse off without him. He will be deeply missed.

Chapman moved to Urbana in 2002 with his parents. He was a graduate of Urbana High School in 2008. He graduated from Southern Illinois University. He went on to get a master’s degree from Utah State and became an environmental biologist.

He and Matthew Hanson were the passengers on that plane. Janssen was the pilot. The Chapman family would not say why Kevin was on the flight the day the plane crashed.