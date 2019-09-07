Family of man who died shares inspiration behind new state law

Iroquois County, Ill. (WCIA) — A new state law was created after a young man was killed in an accident police say could’ve been prevented.

24-year-old Mason Knorr died in August 2018 when a semi ran a stop sign and hit his truck. It happened at an intersection three miles north of Clifton.

On the one year anniversary of his death, the governor signed Mason’s Law that creates a harsher penalty for drivers who break the law. If someone is hurt by a right-of-way violation at a crosswalk, the driver will now face a one year license suspension.

As Greg Knorr stands in the place where his son Mason died last year, it’s a painful reminder of what it took for this law to become reality. He says, “The driver walked away. Unfortunately our son lost his life. It was an accident caused by a poor choice.”

Greg and his wife Sheila want what happened to their son to change the way people think when they drive. He says, “I wanted Mason to be remembered in the state of Illinois. So I came up with Mason’s Law.”

State lawmakers unanimously passed the bill with stricter punishments for people who drive dangerously in crosswalks. It’s a warning for drivers to obey the law.

A memorial now stands in the place where Mason died. Sheila Knorr says, “It really was preventable. Someone could’ve stopped at the stop sign. He was a good kid, a great kid.”

Greg Knorr says, “He was a young man. But he was our child. No parent, no family, should ever half to go through this.”

The law takes affect on July 1, 2020.

The bill was filed by state representative Lindsay Parkhurst. In a statement she said, “With this new law, careless drivers in our intersections and school zones will not get off with a simple slap on the wrist.”