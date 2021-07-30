Family of fallen officer Chris Oberheim honored at Cardinals game

St. LOUIS – Earlier this year in May, a Champaign police officer was killed in the line of duty.

Now, a couple of months later, the Cardinals honored him and his family with Friday night’s ceremonial pitch.

His family is still grieving the loss, but they know officer Chris Oberheim, a big Cardinals fan, would have loved seeing them remember him this way.

“I’m super stoked to have this opportunity,” daughter Avery Oberheim said.

Chris was shot and killed in the line of duty on May 19, 2021, responding to a domestic disturbance call.

He spent 13 years on the force.

“I know he’s incredibly proud of me, he would not want me to pass up this opportunity and it means a lot to know that he’s with me,” Avery said.

His wife Amber also feels the significance of the moment.

“Chris is glowing, he is absolutely blown away with pride for our girl,” she said.

Since his passing, a local street in Champaign has been named after him. His daughter Avery also honored her dad’s memory at a recent softball game.

Softball is something they both loved, as Chris coached girls softball for the 13 years he was on the force.

“I can’t even begin to describe to you how people have shown up for us and our family after Chris‘s passing,” Amber said. “They are amazing absolutely, and if it wasn’t for the support of our community and our family, we wouldn’t have been able to be here today.”

The family created a nonprofit called Peacemaker Project 703, honoring his badge number.

The mission is to support law enforcement officers and their families through community outreach, reform, and education.

“We feel it’s our responsibility to continue to promote his brothers and sisters in uniform because the job they do for us on a daily basis is risky, it’s scary, they risk their lives,” Amber said.

Just like Chris, who risked his life serving the people of his community.